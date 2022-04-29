Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is going to release the class 10, 12 board exam results today (April 29). The results will be announced at 1:00 PM, and candidates can check and download their results from the official website of the MP education board -- mpresults.nic.in.

The results will be announced by Inder Singh Parmar, Madhya Pradesh's School Education and Minister of State for General Administration, at 1:00 in the afternoon. Approximately 18 lakh students appeared for class 10, and 12 board exams in the state. The MP board exams took place from February 18 to March 20, 2022, in the state at various exam centres across all districts.

In order for candidates to clear the board exams, they have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and practical exam. It should be noted that the MP education board has revised the marking scheme this year. According to the revised marking scheme shared by the board. 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects, and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and projects for classes 10, and 12.

Check live updates from Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10, 12 results here:

8:30 hours: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10, 12 board results will be announced via press conference at 1:00 pm.

8:05 hours: If you have also aapeared for the MPBSE class 10, and 12 exams and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

Here's how to check MP Board class 10th, 12th Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP education board -- mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find a link to Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to fill in their roll numbers, date of birth, and other details

Step 4: The MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

8:00 hours: Approximately 18 lakh students are waiting for MPBSE class 10 and 12 results.

7:45 hours: The results would be declared by Inder Singh Parmar, Madhya Pradesh's School Education and Minister of State for General Administration.

7:30 hours: The Madhya Pradesh education board will declare class 10 and 12 results today (April 29) at 1:00 PM.

