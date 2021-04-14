MPBSE MP Board Exam 2021: After Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh might also postpone the class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are rising, students and parents are getting tensed regarding their upcoming class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021. Recently, Maharashtra announced the postponement of the HSC and SSC board exam 2021. While on the other hand, Delhi CM has also urged CBSE to look into this matter. As the states are taking major steps for the safety of students, there are reports that even Madhya Pradesh might postpone the board exams 2021.

MP is witnessing an alarming spike in the COVID-19 cases, and to curb the outspread, the state government have imposed several strict restrictions, such as partial lockdown and night curfew. Now amid this, they are planning to postpone the class 10 and 12 MPBSE board exams. As of now, MP board exams are scheduled to commence from April 30 for class 10th and for class 12th from May 1.

Will MPBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exam 2021 postpone?

Calling the COVID-19 pandemic 'dangerous', School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, recently, during a press conference said that it wouldn't be easy to hold board exams. He further gave the good news to all the class 10 and 12 students by extending the date of practical exams to May 15. He said that there would no time limit for the practicals. Students can appear for the practicals at their convenience. However, he didn't make any announcement regarding the theory paper that is soon going to commence.

Meanwhile, MPBSE has released the admit card for class 10 and 12 on their official website--mpbse.mponline.gov.in. They have made it available for Principal and administrators, who will later distribute it among the students after completing the basic requirements.

Here's how school authorities can download MPBSE class 10-12 Admit Card 2021:

-Visit the official website of MP board--mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

- Click on 'MPBSE Admit Card 2021'

- Select class

- Enter login credentials

- After entering the required details, click on Submit

- Now the admit card will be shown on your screen, download it.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv