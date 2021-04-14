MPBSE MP Board Exam 2021: The MP government has declared summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13 keeping in mind the safety and health of students.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the spike, in COVID-19 cases Madhya Pradesh School Education Department (MPBSE) has postponed the class 10-12th board exams 2021. The exams will now be held in June 2021. The revised date sheet of Board Exams 2021 will be out as per the official announcement. This decision was taken after students and parents raised their voice against the MP board exams amid this alarming situation.

Taking to Twitter, MP's School Education Department wrote, "High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational / Diploma in pre-school education, physical training journalistic examinations conducted by the HRDM are postponed for 1 month. These examinations will now be started from the first week of June 2021 and will be conducted till the last week."

Now, the exams are likely to be conducted from the first week of June and the board will soon issue a new amended schedule, a spokesperson of the state board said. The MP government has declared summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13 keeping in mind the safety and health of students, state School Education Minister Indar Singh Parmar said.

Earlier, MP board exams were scheduled for April 20 for Class 10th and for class 12th from May 1. However, now it has been pushed by a month giving extra time to students for preparation. The exams will now commence in June and will conclude by the end week of June.

Meanwhile, the state board has already released the admit card for class 10th and 12th on their official website. Currently, it has been made available for school authorities, who can download from the website and after completing the necessary requirements, such as sign and stamp, schools can distribute it among students.

