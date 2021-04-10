MPBSE MP Board Exam 2021: The MPBSE Admit Card 2021 has been made available for Principals and Administrators, they can download it by following the below easy steps.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the class 10th and 12th admit card. The MPBSE Admit Card 2021 has been made available for Principals and Administrators, they can download it from the official website of MP Board--mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The Principal and Administrators of schools are required to download the hall ticket for all students and then distribute it among students after completing the basic requirements such as signing and putting a stamp. If in case, there is an error in the admit card then, students are required to correct it through MPONLINE portal before April 15, by paying a fee.

Follow these steps to download MPBSE Admit Card 2021:

- Log on to the official website of MP board--mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

- Click on MPBSE Admit Card 2021

- Fill in your login credentials

- After entering the required details, click on Submit

- Now the admit card will flash on your screen, download it.

Meanwhile, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MP board had reduced the syllabus of class 10th and 12th. The exams of class 10th will commence from April 30 and will conclude on May 15. Class 12th exams will start on May 1 and will end on May 18. Since MP is witnessing partial lockdown in several cities, such as Indore, Bhopal Jabalpur, etc, so state government have ordered the education department to follow COVID-19 protocols strictly.

Also, they have introduced two options-- online and offline exams for all government school students regarding the pre-board exams. Not just this, even class 9th and 11th students have been given this option. The board took this decision owing to the students' safety amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv