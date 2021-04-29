MPBSE Exam Results 2021: The result will be calculated based on the marks obtained in the test held between November 20 and November 28 and the half-yearly examination held from February 1 to 9.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait for lakhs of students, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the results for class 9th and class 11th students for the schools affiliated with it by May 15. The declaration of the class 9th and class 11th results was delayed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had cancelled the class 9th and class 11th exams.

According to the latest update, the MPBSE will declare class 9th and class 11th results on the performance of the student in internal assessment. The result will be calculated based on the marks obtained in the test held between November 20 and November 28 and the half-yearly examination held from February 1 to 9. The better of the two performances would be used to evaluate the student. In other others, if a student has scored better in the November exams, then those marks would be considered and vice versa.

The results of the students would then be calculated based on the basis of 5 subjects. If a student fails in one subject out of the total of 6, then he/she would be declared pass. If a student fails in more than 1 subject, then he/she would be awarded grace marks. Up to 10 grace marks will be given to a student in 1 or more subject.

In case, a student fails even after receiving the grace marks in 2 or more subjects then the MPBSE will give him/her another chance to appear for the exam in which he/she has failed. If a student has not appeared in both November and February exams, then the MPSE has also given a provision to let the student appear for the examination.

Meanwhile, the new dates for class 10th and class 12th board exams have not been announced yet by the MPBSE. Madhya Pradesh had earlier this month postponed the class 10th and class 12th board exams 2021 till June in wake of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the country. The students have been demanding the cancellation of class 10th exams in line with the CBSE and several other state boards. However, no final announcement has been made till now.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan