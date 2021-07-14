MPBSE Class 10th Board Result 2021 Toppers List: Check full list of last year's toppers in class 10 exams
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After a long wait, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce Class 10 Result 2021 today in the evening. The result will be declared by state School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at 4 pm at the press conference, after which, it will be made available on the official website--mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Toppers List
MP government cancelled the class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. The students will be marked based on their past performances, that is, on the 50:30:20 formula. This year all the students will be promoted to the next grade. The MP board is expected to release the Class 10 merit list on the official website. (As soon as the result will be declared we will upload the toppers list here)
MP Board Class 10 Result 2020: Toppers List
Taking a look at the last year's data, 8,93,336 (regular) and 2,04,110 (private) students appeared for the exams, out of which 5,60,474 students passed the exams. The overall pass percentage was 62.84 per cent wherein Abhinav Sharma, Priyanh Raghivanshi and Chatur Kumaar Tripathi were among the toppers.
Here have a look at the complete list of toppers:
|Topper's Name
|Topper's Marks
|Topper's Rank
|Abhinav Sharma
|300/300
|1
|Priyanh Raghuvanshi
|300/300
|1
|Chatur Kumaar Tripathi
|300/300
|1
|Lakshdeep Dhakad
|300/300
|1
|Pawan Bhargav
|300/300
|1
|Hariom Patidar
|300/300
|1
|Sidharth Singh
|300/300
|1
|Rajnandini Saxena
|300/300
|1
|Kavita Lodhi
|300/300
|1
|Devanshi Raghuvanshi
|300/300
|1
|Muskan Malviya
|300/300
|1
|Karnika Mishra
|300/300
|1
|Vedika Vishwakarma
|300/300
|1
|Prashant Vishwakarma
|300/300
|1
|Sandhya Thakur
|-
|2
|Sonam Patel
|-
|2
|Tanmay Jain
|299/300
|3
|Vikas Sharma
|299/300
|3
|Aryan Mishra
|299/300
|3
|Vineet Singh
|299/300
|3
|Animesh Singh
|299/300
|3
|Kashish Uriya
|299/300
|3
|Shalu Verma
|299/300
|3
|Yukta Chaudhary
|299/300
|3
|Mahua Ghosh
|299/300
|3
|Sachin Upadhaya
|299/300
|3
|Mahi Vishwakarma
|299/300
|3
|Lucky Khera
|299/300
|3
|Mehak Jain
|299/300
|3
|Manshi Rajoriya
|299/300
|3
|Madhu Lodhi
|299/300
|3
|Piyush Upadhaya
|299/300
|3
|Pradeep Singh Kaurava
|299/300
|3
|Anuj Kumar Pandit
|299/300
|3
|Anjali Pathriya
|299/300
|3
|Sharvottam Dwivedi
|299/300
|3
