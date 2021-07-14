MPBSE Class 10th Board Result 2021 Toppers List: The result will be declared by state School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at 4 pm at the press conference

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After a long wait, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce Class 10 Result 2021 today in the evening. The result will be declared by state School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at 4 pm at the press conference, after which, it will be made available on the official website--mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Toppers List

MP government cancelled the class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. The students will be marked based on their past performances, that is, on the 50:30:20 formula. This year all the students will be promoted to the next grade. The MP board is expected to release the Class 10 merit list on the official website. (As soon as the result will be declared we will upload the toppers list here)

MP Board Class 10 Result 2020: Toppers List

Taking a look at the last year's data, 8,93,336 (regular) and 2,04,110 (private) students appeared for the exams, out of which 5,60,474 students passed the exams. The overall pass percentage was 62.84 per cent wherein Abhinav Sharma, Priyanh Raghivanshi and Chatur Kumaar Tripathi were among the toppers.

Here have a look at the complete list of toppers:

Topper's Name Topper's Marks Topper's Rank Abhinav Sharma 300/300 1 Priyanh Raghuvanshi 300/300 1 Chatur Kumaar Tripathi 300/300 1 Lakshdeep Dhakad 300/300 1 Pawan Bhargav 300/300 1 Hariom Patidar 300/300 1 Sidharth Singh 300/300 1 Rajnandini Saxena 300/300 1 Kavita Lodhi 300/300 1 Devanshi Raghuvanshi 300/300 1 Muskan Malviya 300/300 1 Karnika Mishra 300/300 1 Vedika Vishwakarma 300/300 1 Prashant Vishwakarma 300/300 1 Sandhya Thakur - 2 Sonam Patel - 2 Tanmay Jain 299/300 3 Vikas Sharma 299/300 3 Aryan Mishra 299/300 3 Vineet Singh 299/300 3 Animesh Singh 299/300 3 Kashish Uriya 299/300 3 Shalu Verma 299/300 3 Yukta Chaudhary 299/300 3 Mahua Ghosh 299/300 3 Sachin Upadhaya 299/300 3 Mahi Vishwakarma 299/300 3 Lucky Khera 299/300 3 Mehak Jain 299/300 3 Manshi Rajoriya 299/300 3 Madhu Lodhi 299/300 3 Piyush Upadhaya 299/300 3 Pradeep Singh Kaurava 299/300 3 Anuj Kumar Pandit 299/300 3 Anjali Pathriya 299/300 3 Sharvottam Dwivedi 299/300 3

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the MP board's official website or English Jagran for the latest updates on MP Board Class 10 Result 2021.

