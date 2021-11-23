New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022 Date Sheet. As per schedule, the Class 10 board exam will commence from February 18, 2022, and Class 12 from February 17, 2022. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

MPBSE took to their Twitter handle to announce the release of the complete Class 10 and 12 schedules the date. The tweet read, " Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule of class 10th and class 12th board exams. The annual examination of class 10th will be conducted from February 18 and the annual examination of class 12th will be held from February 17, 2022."

MPBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022

Date Subject February 18, 2022 Hindi February 22 Mathematics February 24 Urdu February 26 Social Science March 2 Science March 5 English March 8 Sanskrit March 9 Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi

For dumb students: Painting

For blind students: Music March 10 All NSQF subjects

MPBSE Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022

Date Subject February 17 English February 19 Hindi February 21 English, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC 1st paper February 23 Biotechnology, Indian Art February 24 Biology February 25 Political Science, VOC 2nd paper February 28 Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science and Maths useful for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, VOC 3rd paper March 3 Mathematics March 4 Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities group), Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (VOC) March 7 Informatic Practices March 9 Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health March 10 Urdu, Marathi March 11 All NSQF subjects, Physical Education March 12 Sanskrit



Students must note that they are required to reach the exam centre by 8:30 to undergo a mandatory thermal scanning. They will get 15 minutes of reading timing prior to the commencement.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of MP Board or Jagran English for the latest updates on the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv