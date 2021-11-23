New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022 Date Sheet. As per schedule, the Class 10 board exam will commence from February 18, 2022, and Class 12 from February 17, 2022. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

MPBSE took to their Twitter handle to announce the release of the complete Class 10 and 12 schedules the date. The tweet read, " Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule of class 10th and class 12th board exams. The annual examination of class 10th will be conducted from February 18 and the annual examination of class 12th will be held from February 17, 2022."

MPBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022

Date

Subject

February 18, 2022

Hindi

February 22

Mathematics

February 24

Urdu

February 26

Social Science

March 2

Science

March 5

English

March 8

Sanskrit

March 9

Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi


For dumb students: Painting


For blind students: Music

March 10

All NSQF subjects

MPBSE Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022

Date

Subject

February 17

English

February 19

Hindi

February 21

English, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC 1st paper

February 23

Biotechnology, Indian Art

February 24

Biology

February 25

Political Science, VOC 2nd paper

February 28

Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science and Maths useful for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, VOC 3rd paper

March 3

Mathematics

March 4

Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities group), Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (VOC)

March 7

Informatic Practices

March 9

Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health

March 10

Urdu, Marathi

March 11

All NSQF subjects, Physical Education

March 12

Sanskrit


Students must note that they are required to reach the exam centre by 8:30 to undergo a mandatory thermal scanning. They will get 15 minutes of reading timing prior to the commencement.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of MP Board or Jagran English for the latest updates on the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022. 

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv