New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released MP Board Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022 schedule. As per the schedule, the theory and practical exam will commence from February 12, 2022, and end on March 20 and March 30, respectively.

"For the examination year 2021-22 by the Board of Secondary Education, the theory and practical examination of 10th, 12th, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022,” the social media post read.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा इस संबंध में आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। सैद्धांतिक परीक्षा 20 मार्च 2022 तक और प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 31 मार्च 2022 तक आयोजित की जायेगी। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 3, 2021

MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022: Tentative Schedule

Event Date MPBSE Theory Exam starts February 12, 2022 MPBSE Theory Exam ends March 20, 2022 MPBSE Practical Exam starts February 12, 2022 MPBSE Practical Exam ends March 31, 2022

As per the notice released by the Madhya Pradesh Board, it will release the complete schedule for classes 10 and 12 soon. Students can check the official website of MPBSE-- mpbsc.nic.in for more details.

MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022: Date Sheet Date

Once the date sheet is released, students will be able to download it from the official website of the board. Along with it, the board will also release important notices regarding the board exam.

MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022: New Pattern

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation, MP Board has changed the examination pattern. According to the new pattern, in classes 10 and 12, 40 per cent of questions will be objectively based, 40 per cent for subjective type, and the remaining 20 per cent would be analytical in nature. For subjects with practical components, the exam will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board and Jagran English for the latest updates on the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022.

