MPBSE Board Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh class 12 board exams 2021 cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Read on to know about passing criteria

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CM Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancels Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE class 12 board exams 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. This decision was taken after holding an important meeting with the state education department regarding whether to conduct class 12 exams or not.

During the press conference, CM Shivraj further added that the passing criteria for class 12 students will be announced soon.

"Class 12 board examinations in Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled. We can worry about their career later but their lives are most precious right now. We have constituted a committee of ministers who will consult experts and decide on students' evaluation," CM tweeted.

मध्यप्रदेश में 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाएँ इस वर्ष अयोजित नहीं की जाएंगी।



बच्चों की ज़िंदगी हमारे लिए अनमोल है। करियर की चिंता हमलोग बाद में कर लेंगे। बच्चों पर जिस समय #COVID19 का बोझ है, उस समय हम उन पर परीक्षाओं का मानसिक बोझ नहीं डाल सकते! pic.twitter.com/jwvS6BfIlG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 2, 2021

This news comes after the Gujarat board (GSEB) cancelled class 12 board exams. Earlier, state education minister Inder Singh Parmar welcomed the decision taken by the centre to cancel CBSE class 12 board exams 2021. According to the reports, the CBSE result will be compiled as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The MP board exams were scheduled to held from May 1 to May 21, however, after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government postponed the exams until further notice.

MP Class 10 Board Exam Result

During the press conference, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that class 10 result will be based on the pre-board, half-yearly, UT and internal assessment. The result is expected to be declared by the end of June or early July.

A day after the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams 2021, several state boards has also announced the cancellation of exams, including Haryana, Gujarat and the CISCE board. However, some states, such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, among others, are yet to announce the final decision regarding board exams 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv