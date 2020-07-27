MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Toppers List: As per the board officials, the passing percentage recorded this year is 68.81 per cent. The girls have outshinned the boys this year. The girls' passing percentage is 73.40 per cent while that of boys is 64.66 per cent.

Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 12th board exam result at its official website -- mpbse.nic.in. The board officials, however, have said that the candidates will also be able to check their results at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. As per the board officials, the passing percentage recorded this year is 68.81 per cent. The girls have outshined the boys this year. The girls' passing percentage is 73.40 per cent while that of boys is 64.66 per cent.

The Madhya Pradesh Board exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to March 31 across 3,600 Centre across the state. However, some exams were cancelled because of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown that imposed by the central government on March 24.

The Madhya Pradesh, however, conducted the pending exams in June and announced that the results will be declared in the last week of July. In June, the Madhya Pradesh board conducted the exams of mathematics, geography, book- keeping and accountancy, crop production and horticulture, biology, economics, business economics, animal husbandry, political science, anatomy physiology and health, still life and design, chemistry, element of science and history of Indian art in June. Around 8.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12th MP Board exams.

Here's the list of toppers of MPBSE 12th Result 2020:

Humanities Group:

Rank 1) Khusi Singh -- 486 marks

Rank 2) Madhulita -- 479 marks

Rank 3) Nikita -- 476 marks

Science - Maths Group:

Rank 1) Priya -- 495 marks

Rank 1) Rinku Batra -- 495 marks

Rank 2) Harish -- 491 marks

Rank 3) Narendra Kumar Patel -- 489 marks

Commerce Group:

Rank 1) Mushfshal -- 487 marks

Rank 2) Priyasha Yadav -- 480 marks

Rank 2) Nikita Bhargav -- 480 marks

Rank 3) Anchal Jain -- 479 marks

Here’s the list of toppers of MPBSE 12th Result 2019:

Last year, Arya Jain from science stream had topped the class 12th Madhya Pradesh board exams. Arya had scored 486 marks out of 500 and recorded a passing percentage of 97.20 per cent. Following the list of top five toppers of Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th result in 2019:

Rank 1) Arya Jain – 97.20 per cent

Rank 1) Vivek Gutpa – 97.20 per cent

Rank 2) Mansi Jain – 97 per cent

Rank 3) Kuldeep Dhakad – 96.60 per cent

Rank 4) Aparna Gupta – 96.40 per cent

Tank 5) Srijan Shrivastava – 96.20 per cent

Last year, almost 7.5 candidates had appeared for class 12th board exams and 61.32 per cent candidates were able to pass them, reported Jagran Josh. As per the Jagran Josh report, the girls had outshined the boys. The girls’ passing percentage was 63.69 per cent while that of boys was 59.15 per cent.

MPBSE 12th Result 2020 to get laptops

It is noteworthy to mention that the toppers of the class 12th Madhya Pradesh board exams will get laptops. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the toppers will get a citation from the state government and Rs 25,000 to buy laptops.

“The scheme of supplying laptops to the meritorious students of Madhya Pradesh is being started again. Under this, the meritorious students will be given incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops as also citation letters for the same,” Chouhan announced in a series of tweets on Sunday.

