New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As we are going to enter the third week of July, the heart of Class 10 and 12 students have started racing. Soon CBSE, CISCE and other states boards will start announcing the results, and we are keeping the students updated with the dates of declaration. As per the latest update, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. Students can check the result on the official website of MP Board--mpresults.nic.in.

How to check MP Board Class 10 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP board-- mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on HSC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as enrollment number or registration number

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Class 10 Result 2021 will display on your screens

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

MP government cancelled class 10 board exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Following this, the state board came up with evaluation criteria to mark the class 10 students. The students will be marked on the basis of their performance in the unit tests, pre-boards and internal assessment. The weightage given to each exam is-- 50 per cent to pre-board, 30 per cent to UT and 20 per cent to internal assessment. Also, the board has directed the students to keep the past three board result data while marking the tests.

Meanwhile, other boards, including CBSE, CISCE, UP and Maharashtra, are also scheduled to declare Class 10 results by the third week of July.

Talking about MP Board class 12 Result 2021, it is expected to be announced by the end of July 2021.

MP Class 10 students are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates on the results.

