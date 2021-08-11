MPBSE 10th, 12th Special Exam 2021: The Class 10 and 12 students' exams will start from September 1 and will conclude on September 25, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After CBSE and CISCE, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the dates of special cum compartment exams for students who are not satisfied with their MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2021. The board will conduct the exam from September 1, and the last date to register for the offline exam is August 15, 2021. Earlier, the last date to register was August 10, 2021. Students who want to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board for further information.

As per the schedule released by the MP Board, the Class 10 and 12 students' exams will start from September 1 and will conclude on September 25, 2021.

How to register for MP Board Class 10 and 12 Offline Exam 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board-- mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or 12 Special Exam link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as name, password, security code and other details

Step 4: After clicking Submit, the application form will appear to enter the required details to register for MPBSE Board Exam

Step 5: Click on submit and note down the receipt number

As per reports, around 5 to 10 per cent of the total registered students are expected to appear for the improvement cum compartment exam 2021. This year, MP Board declared the class 10 and 12 results in the last week of July. The board registered 62.84 per cent as the overall pass percentage in Class 10 and 68.81 per cent in Class 12.

Students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board or English Jagran for the latest updates on MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Offline Exam 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv