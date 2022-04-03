Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board class 10th and class 12th Results by April end or May first week. The MP Board Class 10th, and 12th results will be announced within the given timeframe according to an NDTV report.

"The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week," MP Board official Balwant Verma told NDTV.

The news comes after various media reports claimed that the MPBSE results of classes 10th and 12th were likely to be announced by April 10. Once announced, a total of 18 lakh students who had appeared for the class 10th and 12th exams can check the result on the official websites - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Here is a look at how students can check their results:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. At the homepage, click on the Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result link

Step 3: The students now would need to enter their roll numbers, date of birth and other details asked on the website

Step 4: Your MPBSE 10th, and 12th results 2022 will now appear on your screen. Check and evaluate your results

Step 5: The candidates should take a printout of their MPBSE 10th, and 12th results for future use.

Both class 10th and class 12th exams began in April and ended in March 2022. This time, the exams were conducted in offline mode. Furthermore, MPBSE HSC, HSSC results in the previous year were declared based on an alternative way of evaluation. The board exams were canceled due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, according to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

