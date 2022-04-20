New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board result for classes 10th and 12th soon. As per the latest reports on the same, MP Board will release the exam results for classes 12th and 10th on the same day. As of now, no actual date has not been shared, however, going per media reports the MP Board result 2022 is expected to be released by the second week of May. However, students will need to wait for the official board statement regarding the actual date of results.

Some other reports are also suggesting that MP Board Results might be released by April 30 or May 5. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the exams can check their scorecards on the official website--mpbse.nic.in. They can also get the results via SMS.

Students must note that they can also check their results by visiting these alternative websites. The alternative websites are-mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check MP Board class 10th, 12th Results, 2022:

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Click on the Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result link on the homepage

Enter the roll numbers, date of birth, and other details asked on the website.

Your MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on your screen. Check and evaluate your results.

The candidates should take a printout of their MPBSE 10th, and 12th results for future use.

Check MP Board 10th 12th result 2022 via SMS:

Write MPBSE10/MPBSE12 (Space) Roll/Application no. and send it to 56263 to get the result in SMS format.

This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board conducted the class 10 board exams from February 18 to March 10. Meanwhile, the class 12 board exams were held between February 17 and March 12. This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for Madhya Pradesh Board Exams for classes 10 and 12.

Last year MPBSE declared the Class 10th results on July 14. About 9,14,079 students had qualified for admission to Class 11 out of the total 9,25,213 students registering for the Class 10th MP board exams while the Class 12th MP Board result last year was declared on July 29.

