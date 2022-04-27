Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as the MPBSE, will declare the much-awaited class 10 and 12 board exam results on April 29. In an official statement, the board said the MPBSE class 10 and 12 results will be declared at its officials website - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in - at 1 pm.

Earlier, the board had said that the results would be declared by the end of April or the first week of May.

"On April 29, at 1 pm, the MPBSE class 10th, 12th results will be declared," the board said in a tweet in Hindi.

Here's how candidates can check their Madhya Pradesh board class 10th, 12th results 2022 at the official website of the MPBSE:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result on the homepage of the website

Step 3: The candidates would now need to enter their roll numbers, date of birth and other details asked on the website

Step 4: The class 10 and 12 results would appear on the screen.

Step 5: The candidates are requested to check and evaluate their results

Step 6: Once the candidates are done with the evaluation, they are requested to take a printout for future reference

The Madhya Pradesh Board conducted the class 10 exams from February 18 to March 10 while the class 12 exams were held from February 17 and March 12. The officials had said that around 18 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

This year, the board had started the evaluation process for class 10 and 12 board exams in March. As per officials, nearly 1.30 crore sheets were evaluated by around 30,000 teachers this year.

