New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of MP Board class 10th and 12th results for this year soon, as students are waiting anxiously for it. According to many media reports floating around, the MP Board result 2022 is expected to be declared by April 25 on the official websites of MPBSE (mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in). However, there is no official announcement by the MPBSE yet.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the MPBSE class 10th and 12th exams, which were held in February and March this year. Here's a look at the passing percentage in the last five years.

CLASS 10th

1. In the year 2021, 9,14,079 candidates appeared in the class 10th examination. At the same time, 100 percent of students passed the exam.

2. In the year 2020, 8,93,336 candidates gave the class 10th examination. 62.84 percent of students passed the exam.

3. In the year 2019, 7,32,319 candidates took part in the 10th examination. At the same time, 61.32 percent of students passed.

4. In the year 2018, 8,19,929 students appeared for the class 10th examination. At the same time, 66.54 students passed the exam.

CLASS 12th

1. In the year 2021, 6,60,682 students appeared for the class 12th examination. At the same time, 66.54 students passed it.

2. In the year 2020, 6,64,504 candidates took part in the 12th examination, and 68.81 percent of them passed it.

3. In the year 2019, 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the class 12th examination. At the same time, 72.37 percent of students passed the exam.

4. In the year 2018, 7,65,358 candidates took part in the 12th examination, and 68 percent of them passed it.

Meanwhile, here's how students can check their results once they are released.

1. Go to the official website to check the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10th and 12th exam results.

2. Enter your roll number and date of birth. MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

3. Download the MP Board 10th and 12th scorecards.

4. Take a printout for further reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha