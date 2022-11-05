MPBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board Exams To Begin From February | Details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the date sheet for MP Board Classes 10th and 12th exam 2023. According to the issued notice, the Madhya Pradesh Board Exams 2023 for Class 10th and 12th in February 2023. The MPBSE Class 10th, and 12th Board Exams 2023 Dates have been announced by the state education minister Inder Singh Parmar.

MP Education minister through his tweet informed that the Class 10, 12 practical exams will be held from February 13 to 28 and theory exams from March 1 to 31, 2023. "Board examinations of Class 10th and 12th will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from March 1 to March 31, 2023," the minister tweeted.

The annual practical examinations for Class 10th, Class 12th, and Class 12th Vocational Stream will be held from February 13 to 28, 2023. The theory exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on March 1, 2023, and will conclude on March 31, 2023.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Board in its notification mentioned that the Class 10 and 12 theory exams will start on February 15. The practical exams will continue till March 25, while the theory exams will conclude on March 20, 2023. However, they have changed the dates now, also a detailed schedule for exams would be made available on the website- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Once released, students can visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in. Click on Class 10, 12 schedule. MPBSE exam timetable will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams in pen-and-paper mode. For more details and the latest information, candidates can visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh.