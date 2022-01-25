Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) may release the admit card for class 10th and 12th students for the year 2022 according to the official information given by the Board. Students can download their admit card for the board exams from the official website at mpbse.nic. The board may issue the admit cards of the students for the year 2022 examinations online starting January 25. The direct link to download the admit card will be activated on the page after its released.

Here's how to download MPBSE class 10th, 12th admit card 2022:

To download MP Board Admit Card 2022 for class 10th and 12th students first have to visit the official website of the board at mpbse.nic.

Then click on the link 'MPBSE class 10th, 12th admit card 2022' ' given on the homepage.

Fill in the asked details and click on submit button.

After this the admit card will appear on the screen

Click on the download button.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.





Error-correction by January 31

The MPBSE class 10th and 12th students who are appearing for the board exams this year can also apply for error correction in their admit cards till January 31. The MP Board had notified this through its notice issued on January 21. The notice asked the high school and higher secondary students to apply for amending any mistake found in their admit card by 31 January 2022. Students have to apply for the error correction through the online mode of the MP Board.

The Madhya Pradesh board examinations for class 10th and 12th are scheduled to start from the middle of February 2022. While the examinations for the higher secondary classes will be held from February 17 to March 12, the high school examinations are to be held from February 18 to March 10.

