The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, is all set to announce class 10, 12 board results on Friday (April 29). The information was shared by the MP education board on Thursday on Twitter. Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. The board results will be announced via press conference. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- mpbse.mponline.gov.in

“The examination results of High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Physical Education Training Patropadhi Main Examination 2022 organized by the Board of Secondary Education will be declared on 29 April 2022 at 1.00 PM,” the tweet reads.

As soon as the results will be declared, students can visit the official website to check and download the results. In this article, we bring you all the necessary information regarding the results.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

The education board will declare class 10, and 12 results on Friday (April 29) at 1:00 PM. The results will be declared on the official website of the education board, and students can check their results from the website.

Approximately 8 lakh students of class 10 and over 7 lakh students of class 12 are waiting for the results. If you are also waiting for the results and want to check MP board class 10, and 12 results, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

Here's how to check MP Board class 10th, 12th Results

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find a link to Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their roll numbers, date of birth, and other details

Step 4: The MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students must note that there are different websites through which they can check the results. The results would be available on:

onmponline.gov.in

asmpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in.

Students can also check their results via SMS.

How to check MP Board 10th 12th result 2022 via SMS?

Write MPBSE10/MPBSE12 (Space) Roll/Application no. and send it to 56263 to get the result in SMS format.

