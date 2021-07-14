Classes for 11th and 12th will be reopening in Madhya Pradesh from July 25 with 50 per cent capacity and colleges will resume from August 1, also with 50 per cent capacity.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the schools for classes 11 and 12 will be reopening in the state from July 25 with 50 per cent capacity. He also said that colleges in Madhya Pradesh will resume from August 1, also with 50 per cent capacity.

As for the smaller classes, the Chief Minister has said that if there is no third wave of COVID-19 till August 15, a decision regarding reopening of primary classes will also be taken. As of now, the announcement has been made only for senior secondar classes, 11 and 12.

Further, students and teachers are advised to get vaccinated as it is expected to become a mandatory protocol to attend offline classes.

This decision comes amid the demands of reopening schools from private schools' associations as well. The associations have demanded that offline classes must start for students of classes 9 to 12 assuring that COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that educational institutions would only open in Madhya Pradesh after taking into account the vaccination numbers. He urged students, teachers, and other school staff to get vaccinated before attending schools offline. According to reports, a high level committee has already given a green signal to reopening of schools in the state. Now, the final decision has been taken by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has seen a dip in the cases of COVID-19. Recently, the state only witnessed about 20 cases of the virus in a day while hotspot cities like Bhopal and Indore reported around 10 cases in the last few days. Amid this, the Madhya Pradesh government has also eased COVID-19 curbs for cinema halls with 50 per cent capacity and restaurants at full capacity.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha