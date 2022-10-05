MP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Locking, Choice Filling Starts Today; Check How To Apply

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling choice is all set to begin today (October 5). Students who wish to enroll in the counselling are advised to visit the official website of the education board and apply over there -- dme.mponline.gov.in

Recently, the medical department revised the schedule of the MP National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate counselling 2022. This marks the third time when education body has revised the schedule of the MP NEET PG counselling 2022. Initially, the round 1 choice-filling was supposed to take place from September 14. Later, the counselling session was postponed to October 5, 2022.

Check important dates here:

Event Date No. Of days Release of MP NEET PG Counselling Merit List 4th October 2022 Choice filling and locking for 1st round 5th to 9th October 2022 5 days MP NEET PG Counselling 1st round seat allotment result 14th to 18th October 2022 Reporting at allotted college in person for document verification and admission 14th to 18th October 2022 5 days Upgradation for 2nd round by admitted candidates through candidate's login 14th to 20th October 2022 7 days Online resignation, cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- not applicable) 14th to 20th October 2022 7 days

Meanwhile, if you are interested in opting for the choice filling, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to opt for choice filling?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to go to the admission page

Step 3: Now, students need to register by entering their details

Step 4: Login and fill out the choice filling form

Step 5: Cross-check and submit the same

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

NEET PG admissions for the academic year, 2022-23 quashed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Counselling 2022 MP Merit List. Meanwhile, the education body will announce the first round allotment result will be announced on October 13.

Further, students need to report to their allotted colleges for the process of document verification from October 14 to October 18. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.