Ending the wait students across the state, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results for class 10th and class 12th board exams. As per media reports, the MPBSE will declare the class 10th and class 12th board exam results by this month's end, however, the board has not made any official announcement for the result date. Once released, students waiting for their results can check their scorecard on the official website of MPBSE at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

MP 10th and 12th Result Expected Date:

The 10th class board examinations were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board from February 17 to March 12, 2022, and the 12th class examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 10, 2022. The exams for the practical subjects of both the classes were conducted from February 18 to March 25, 2022. 18 lakh students appeared for the exam. According to some media reports, the result of the 10th and 12th classes is likely to be announced by the last week of April. It is also being speculated that the result date will be announced by April 10.

How to check the results of the 10th and 12 class MP board:

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Click on the Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result link on the homepage.

Enter the roll numbers, date of birth and other details asked on the website.

Your MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on your screen. Check and evaluate your results.

The candidates should take a printout of their MPBSE 10th, and 12th results for future use.

This year, the exams for both classes were conducted in an offline mode. Moreover, MPBSE HSC and HSSC results in the previous year were declared based on an alternative way of evaluation. The board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19.

As per the revised MP Board marking scheme for class 10th and 12th exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. Meanwhile, for the subjects with practical components, the theory component will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

