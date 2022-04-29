Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the class 10, 12 results on Friday (April 29). The MPBSE class 10, 12 results were declared via press conference today. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic

Back on April 27, the MP education board informed students that class 10, and 12 results will be declared on April 29 together. The results were declared today at 1:00 PM. This year, Nancy Dubey of class 10 has topped the exam with a 496 score, whereas Pragati Mittal of class 12 has also topped the exam with a total score of 494. Apart from that, the MP board had also revised the marking scheme for this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects, and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and projects for classes 10, and 12.

Approximately 18 lakh students appeared for class 10, and 12 board exams this year. While the class 12 exam took place from February 17 to March 12, 2022, the education board conducted class 10 board exams from February 18 to March 10. Class 12 examination had a total of 6 97 880 applicants. The number of regular examinees was 6 29 381, and the number of private examinees was 68 499. The total pass percentage for class 12 is 72.72 per cent for regular candidates and 32.90 percent for private candidates. The pass percentage of regular students is 69.94, and that of regular girls is 75.64.

On the other hand, the class 10 pass percentage was 59.54 per cent, whereas regular female students passed with a percentage of 62.47.

This year Nancy Dubey of class 10 has bagged the exam with a total score of 496. While Pragati Mittal from the science stream scored 494, Khushbu Shivhare from Commerce stream got 480 marks, and Ishita Dubey from Humanities with 480 marks topped the MP 12th Board Exams 2022.

Check the toppers list here:

10th topper

Nancy Dubey, Chhatarpur -- 99.2%

Suchita Pandey Satna -- 99.2%

12th topper

Maithya

Ishita Dubey, Sagar Art -- 96%

Pragati Mittal, Sheopur -- 98.8%

Commerce

Khushboo Shivhare, Morena -- 96%

Harsita Pandey, Khargone -- 96%

Krishi

Samarth, Ratlam -- 95.8%

Pranjali Yadav, Niwari -- 95.8%

Fine Art

Shilpi Baghel, Bhind -- 90.6%

Biology

Divya Patel, Shulajpur Mandi -- 98.2%

Lovely Parmar, Prithvipur -- 98.2%

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

Here's how to check MP Board class 10th, 12th Results

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link to Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to fill in the necessary information such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their scores from another website. Take a look at the list of websites where candidates can check their MPBSE class 10, 12 results/

onmponline.gov.in

asmpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in.

Besides this, students can also check their results via SMS. In order to check results via SMS, candidates need to write MPBSE10/MPBSE12 (Space) Roll/Application no. and send it to 56263. By doing this students will receive their results in SMS format.

