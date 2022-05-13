New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Madhya Pradesh class 8th and 5th Results 2022 on May 13, 2022. Students can check their scores on the official website of MPBSE at- mpbse.nic.in. Girls have performed better this year as compared to the boys. The overall pass percentage of girls for Class 5 is 91.71 percent and Class 8 is 84.33 percent. While for boys the overall pass percentage for Class 5 is 89.28 percent and for Class 8 is 80.25 percent.

MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2022: Pass percentage

Girls

Class 5:

Class 8: 84.33 per cent

Boys

Class 5: 89.28 per cent

Class 8: 80.25 per cent.

MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2022: Topper List

No toppers list will be released for MP Board Class 5th and 8th Results 2022. Students can check their scores by following the below-given steps.

Here's how to check the scorecards:

Step 1: First visit the official website of MPBSE at -- mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Then click on the link that reads “MP Result 2022 Class 5” or “MP Results 2022 Class 8”. The link will be available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: After that enter your roll number and date of birth to login

Step 4: Once you have submitted the required credentials the MP Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results and keep it for future use.

This year around 15.8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board examination. A total of 975 evaluation centres were allotted and 96941 evaluators' profiles were created by the Board for examination evaluation.

