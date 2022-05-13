New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, is all set to announce class 5 and 8 results today (May 13). Students of standard 5th and 8th are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are out, students can easily check and download the results.

The MPBSE made an announcement that stated that the results will be declared at 3 PM today (May 13). The education board took to its Twitter handle and confirmed the day and time of the result declaration.

Once the education body will release the results, students can visit the official website of the education board -- mpbse.nic.in. and can check and download their results.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

MP Results 2022 – How to check class 5th and 8th Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads “MP Result 2022 Class 5” or “MP Results 2022 Class 8”

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth to login

Step 4: The MP Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results and keep it for future use.

Talking about numbers, then almost 8 lakh students appeared for class 5th and 8th exams. The education body conducted the exam back in the month of April. Candidates who will clear the exam will move to the next standard. Students should also note, that the education body will conduct supplementary exams for the students who want to appear for improvement tests to clear the paper.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen