Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE on Friday, April 29 declared the results of the Class 10th and 12th board exams. The pass percentage in the 10th touched 59.54 per cent, while a total of 72.72 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exams successfully. Last year this pass percentage was 100 per cent because exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Class 10, 12 exam results are now available on the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. To access the Class 10, 12 Madhya Pradesh result 2022, candidates will be required to use credentials including application numbers, roll numbers and dates of birth.

Pragati Mittal has topped the Class 12 exam MP board by scoring 494 out of 500 marks in her Class 12th MP Board examination. She is from Sheopur. While Nancy Dubey has bagged the top position from Class 10, three Class 10 students have been placed in the top 10 position from Jabalpur district alone.

As per Madhya Pradesh, Minister of State for School Education, Inder Singh Parmar, the highest pass percentage in high school examination is from Damoh with 83.80 per cent and the second district Alirajpur has 82.44 per cent

This year, 69.94% of boys passed the Class 12 board exam 2022, 75.64percent of girls. The pass percentage of private candidates is 32.9 percent.

A total of 18 lakh students had appeared in Class 10, 12 examinations conducted between February 17 and March 12. As per officials, a total of 6,97,880 students appeared for the exam. Out of which, 629381 were regular students and 68499 were private students. Around 72.72 percent of regular students clear the exam, while 32.9 percent of private students managed to clear the exam.

