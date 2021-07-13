Candidates can go to the official MPBSE websites, mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in and check their results subsequently. Candidates can also download the MPBSE Mobile App to check their results.

Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare MP Class 10 Results 2021 on July 14. The Class 10 MPBSE results are likely to be announced on or before 5 PM Wednesday. The MPBSE matric results will be declared on the official site of the board on mpbse.nic.in. The result will decide the fate of over 11 Lakh students across the state on the basis of their performance in best of five subjects.

The Board's public relations officer SK Chaurasiya said, "The final exam of class 10 was cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of Covid 19. The result was prepared on the basis of performance in projects and internal test. "

Candidates can go to the official MPBSE websites, mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in and check their results subsequently. Candidates can also download the MPBSE Mobile App to check their results. Candidates also have an option to check their result via an SMS.

MPBSE Class 10 Results 2021: How to check result on official MPBSE website?

1. Go to the official MPBSE website – mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

2. Click on MPBSE Class 10 Result notification on the webpage

3. Enter your roll number, date of birth and security code to login

4. You can now view your result

5. Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

How to check result on MPBSE Mobile App?

Candidates can also download MPBSE mobile application from Google Play Store. Following which, candidate needs to select ‘Know your result’ link on the app. After that, candidate needs to put its Roll number and application number to ‘submit’ the details. After this, the candidate can view the result.

How to check MPBSE Class 10 results via SMS?

Candidates can check their MPBSE 10th result 2021 via SMS as follows:

1. Type MPBSE10<Roll Number> in the SMS section of phone

2. Send this SMS to 56263

3. A message will come with your result

Posted By: Mukul Sharma