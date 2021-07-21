MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: Students can also check and download their results on Madhya Pradesh Board's MPBSE Mobile App. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)is all set to declare MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 soon. The Madhya Pradesh Board has yet not released any official notice regarding the same, however, it is expected that the state board might declare the MPBSE class 12 result by next week. The result will be made available on the official website of MP Board--mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

How to check MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board

Step 2: Click on MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Class 12 Result will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

How to check MPBSE Class 12 Result on Mobile App?

Students can also check and download their results on Madhya Pradesh Board's MPBSE Mobile App. Students can download this app from the Google Play Store easily.

Step 1: Enter name, email id and mobile number

Step 2: Select class and passing year

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: MPBSE Class 12 Result will display on the mobile screen

Step 5: Take a screenshot or download it

Through this app, students can get the latest updates on all sorts of information regarding board exams, dates, syllabus, preparation tips, etc. Not just this, students can get information regarding college admissions, courses, entrance exams and other career-related information.

This year about 8 lakh students registered for the MP Board class 12 board exam. However, it got cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Last week, MP Board declared MPBSE Class 10 Result 2021, wherein 3.56 lakh students secured first division, and the overall pass percentage was 100 per cent. 3,97,626 students secured second division while 1,59,871 third division.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board or English Jagran for the latest updates on MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

