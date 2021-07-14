MPBSE Class 10th Board Result 2021: Here we are with the list of official websites and applications from where students can check their MP Board Matric Result 2021:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to declare MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 today, July 14. As per the official notice released by the state board, the MP board matric result will be released at 4 pm on the official website--mpbse.nic.in. This year, the MP board cancelled class 10 boards due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The result of the students has been prepared based on their performance in the past exams.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: List of websites

As the board is prepared to declare the MP board matric result, however, there can be chances that the website might crash. So here we are with the list of official websites and applications from where students can check their MP Board Class 10 Result 2021:

Students can visit these official websites--mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Apart from this, the result will be made available on the MPBSE Mobile App, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

How to check MP Board Class 10 Result on Mobile App?

Step 1: Enter name, email id and mobile number

Step 2: Select class and passing year

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: MP Board Class 10 Result will display on mobile screen

Step 5: Take a screenshot and download it

Through this app, students can get the latest updates on board exams, dates, syllabus, preparation tips, results and more. Not just this, students can get information regarding college admissions, courses, entrance exams and other career-related information.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

This year the students are being evaluated based on their internal assessment, unit tests mid-sem or pre-board exams. Pre-board carries weightage of 50 per cent, unit test 30 per cent and internal assessment 20 per cent. Also, schools' performance in the past three years will be added. Students who fail to secure minimum passing percentage, i.e, 33% then, he/she will be given grace marks and promoted to the next grade.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv