MP Board 12th Result 2021: This year, around 10 lakh students registered for the class 12 board exam, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to declare MP Board Class 12 Result 2021 today, July 29, 2021. The result will be first announced at the press conference, after which it will be released online on the official website--mpbse.mponline.nic.in at 12 pm.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: List of official websites

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

Apart from official websites, MP Board Class 12 Result 2021, can be accessed via the MPBSE Mobile application available at the Google Play Store. Download the app and select the 'know your result' section. Enter the roll number given by the school, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

How to download MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board-- -mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 Result link

Step 3: Enter roll number, etc. as mentioned on admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: MPBSE Class 12 Result will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

To mark the class 12 students, Madhya Pradesh Board announced assessment criteria. The students will be marked on their past performance in class 10. The marks will be calculated out of the 'best of five' subjects.

While announcing the decision to cancel Class 12 MP board exams, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The lives of the students are precious to us. We will worry about their careers later. Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10."

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the MP Board for the latest updates on MP Class 12 Board Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv