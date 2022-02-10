New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the schedule for Class 9 and Class 11 exams on its official website (mpbse.nic.in). Along with this, it has also been uploaded on the official social media handles of the education department. The exams are scheduled to begin on March 15 and March 16 and will continue till April 12 and April 13, respectively.

The exams will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. Students have to report to the examination hall by 8 am. No student will be allowed to enter the examination center after 8.15 am. Additional time and writing facility will be provided for 20 minutes per hour to differently-abled students of all categories.

Furthermore, students are instructed to wear their masks for the entire duration of the examination and after. Seating will be done in a manner that all social distancing norms are followed. Students also have to carry hand sanitizers with them.

Here's a look at the date sheets for classes 9 and 11.

Date Sheet For Class 9

March 16 - Mathematics

March 21 - English

March 23 - Urdu

March 24 - Hindi

March 30 - Science

April 1 - Marathi, Painting (For Dumb and Deaf students), Music (For Blind students)

April 4 - Social Science

April 6 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects

April 12 - Sanskrit

Date Sheet For Class 12

March 15 - English

March 23 - Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandary, Milk trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, Fifth Question Letter (Vocational), History of Indian Art

March 24 - Biotechnology, Indian Music

March 25 - Psychology, Agriculture, Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Book Keeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development (Vocational), Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

March 28 - Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Elements of Sciene and Maths for Agriculture, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, Third Question Letters (Vocational)

March 31 - Urdu, Marathi

April 1 - Informatic Practices, Biology

April 4 - Mathematics

April 5 - Political Science, Second Question Letters (Vocational)

April 7 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects, Physical Education

April 8 - Geography, Still Life and Design, Crop Production and Horticulture, Anatomy, Physiology and Health

April 9 - Sanskrit

April 13 - Hindi

