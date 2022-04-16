New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Board Exam are eagerly waiting for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to declare the results. As per the current situation, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is yet to announce an official date regarding the declaration of results. However, as per media reports, the results are expected to be out on April 25, 2022.

The media report further stated that both class 10 and class 12 results will be released on the same day. Once the results are out, candidates can check and download their results from the official website of MPBSE at - mpbse.nic.in.

It should be noted that students have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window in order to check their results. Therefore, all the students are advised to keep their admit cards with them.

It should also be noted that the education board has revised the marking scheme for the board exams. According to the new marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

Here's how to check MP Board class 10th, 12th Results

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the roll numbers, date of birth, and other details as asked

Step 4: The MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on the screen

NOTE: check and download the result and also take a printout of their MPBSE 10th and 12th results for future use.

