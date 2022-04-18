New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set the release the class 10th and 12th Board results for the academic year 2021-2022. The MP Board result can be declared by April 25, according to media reports. However, the official confirmation on this by MPBSE is still awaited. Before releasing the results, the board will make an announcement on their social media handles. Once, released students will be able to view their scores on MPBSE's official website at- mpbse.nic.in. They can also get the results via SMS.

Around 18 lakh students, who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2022, held between February and March, have been eagerly waiting for their scorecards to be released. Earlier, there were reports that the MP Board Class 10th result will be declared on April 15. However, class 10th results are still awaited.

It should be noted that to check the scorecards students have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. Therefore, students are advised to keep these handy to avoid the last-minute hassle. Students' roll numbers will be mentioned on the admit card. Not to mention, MP Board class 12th result will be available in the form of marks for each subject and the original mark sheet will be available to the schools.

Websites to check MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Here's how to check MP Board class 10th, 12th Results, 2022: Step-by-step guide

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result link on the homepage

Step 3- Enter the roll numbers, date of birth, and other details asked on the website.

Step 4- Your MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on your screen. Check and evaluate your results.

Step 5- The candidates should take a printout of their MPBSE 10th, and 12th results for future use.

How to check MP Board 10th 12th result 2022 via SMS?

Write MPBSE10/MPBSE12 (Space) Roll/Application no. and send it to 56263 to get the result in SMS format.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha