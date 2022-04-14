New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Board Exam Result for the year 2022 is expected to be released soon by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). MPBSE is expected to declare the results in April. The tentative date for the release of the MP board result for class 10th is April 15, according to media reports. However, the board has not made any official announcement as of now. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website of MPBSE at - mpbse.nic.in.

It must be noted that to check the results, students have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. Therefore, all students are advised to keep their roll number handy available on the admit cards. Also, the MP Board class 12th result will be available in the form of marks for each subject. The original marksheet will be available to the schools.

Students must also note that MPBSE has revised the marking scheme for the board exams. As per the new marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For class 12 subjects with practical components, the theory paper will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

Here's how to check MP Board class 10th, 12th Results

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Click on the Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result link on the homepage.

Enter the roll numbers, date of birth, and other details asked on the website.

Your MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on your screen. Check and evaluate your results.

The candidates should take a printout of their MPBSE 10th, and 12th results for future use.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha