New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE would be declaring the result for MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 soon. As per information, the board has almost completed the evaluation process and will be announcing the results for class 10, and 12 students soon. Further students are required to keep a close eye on the official website of the board --- mpbse.nic.in.

Sources close to the education board have shared a tentative date for the declaration of MP Board Class 10, 12 results. Students should note that the results will be declared online and students are advised to keep a close check on the official website. The results would be available onmponline.gov.in as well asmpresults.nic.in and the board’s official website mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date

As per a report in Times Now, the education board will declare the results for classes 10, 12 on the same date. Further, the report claimed that the board official has not revealed any official date for the declaration of results. However, they have suggested that the results are expected to be declared by the first or latest by the second week of May.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

Here's how to check MP Board class 10th, 12th Results

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Students will find a link to Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result on the homepage of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have \to enter the roll numbers, date of birth, and other details as asked

Step 4: The MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Talking about numbers then more than 20 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results of classes 10 and 12. The education board conducted the exam between February and March.

