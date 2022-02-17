Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) started board exams for class 12th from today, February 17. The first exam was for the English subject. Last night, the Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th English paper was reportedly leaked and it went viral on social media. However, after investigation, the viral paper turned out to be fake.

Today the MP Board exam for class 12th was conducted amid full security and following COVID-19 protocols. All the students were called an hour before the exam time to make due seating arrangements in a safe and timely manner. 95 centers were set up across the district for the examination, out of which 41 are 'sensitive' and 6 are 'very sensitive' centres.

While giving entry at all examination centres, the body temperature of the examinees was measured by thermal screening and their masks were checked. Special arrangements were also made for those students who were COVID-19 positive. Isolation rooms were set up for them at the centers for their convenience and the safety of others.

The students were also monitored through CCTV cameras. A total of 16 flying squads have been deployed to prevent cheating in the examination. Of these, eight flying squads have been deployed by the district administration and eight by the school education department. The flying squads also kept special vigil at sensitive and sensitive centers.

Further, the administration has also taken measures to avoid any kind of attempt by private schools or coaching operators to aid candidates during the examination. Action will be taken against them under the Indian Penal Code 1973 if they are found near the examination centers with the intention of cheating. Information regarding this has also been pasted at all the examination centers through banners.

Meanwhile, the administration has not issued any statement on the reported paper leak before the board exam. According to media reports, the leaked paper was fake and was made viral to mislead the students.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha