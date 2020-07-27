Check mpbse.nic.in, MP Board 12th Result 2020: This time the passing percentage is recorded at 68.81 per cent. The girls' passing percentage is 73.40 per cent while that of boys is 64.66 per cent.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus on July 25, also announced that the state government the laptop scheme from this year.

Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait for thousands of candidates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, which is also known as the “MPBSE”, on Monday declared the much-awaited class 12th board examination result at its official website -- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. This comes just days after the board confirmed that the class 12th board exam result will be declared in the last week of July.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus on July 25, also announced that the state government the laptop scheme from this year. In a tweet, he announced that the Madhya Pradesh government will give citation and incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops to the meritorious students of the state.

Here's how the candidates will be able to check their MP Board 12th Result 2020:

Step 1) The candidates would need to visit the official MP Board website at mpbse.nic.in

Step 2) The candidates can also visit mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in to check their results

Step 3) At the official MP Board website, the candidates would need to click on the link that reads “MP 12th Result 2020”

Step 4) After clicking at the “MP 12th Result 2020” link, the candidates would need to enter their roll number and other details asked on the website

Step 5) The results will appear on the candidates’ screen. The students are requested to check and verify their results

Step 6) At last, the students are requested to download their results and save a printout for further reference

This year, almost 8.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th examination. The Madhya Pradesh Board class 12th board exams were conducted from March 2 to 31 in more than 3,600 centers across the state. However, some of the exams were postponed after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus in the country. The Madhya Pradesh Board later conducted the pending exams in June while following the guidelines issued by the Centre.

According to board officials, over 7.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12th board exams in Madhya Pradesh in 2019 and a passing percentage of 61.32 per cent was recorded. Arya Jain, a student of the science stream, had topped the class 12th board exams in 2019 with 486 marks.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma