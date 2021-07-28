MP Board 12th Result 2021: Students will be able to check and download their results via official websites listed below: Scroll down

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 on July 29, 2021. MP Class 12 result will be declared at 12 pm and will be made available on the official website--mpresults.nic.in. Students will be able to check and download their results via the roll number issued by the school.

“The Board of Secondary Education will declare the class 12th result on July 29, 2021 at 12 noon," read Madhya Pradesh Board notice. This year, around 7.5 lakh students registered for the class 12 board exam which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: List of official websites

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

How to download MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board-- -mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 Result link

Step 3: Enter roll number, etc as mentioned on admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: MPBSE Class 12 Result will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the board exam was cancelled, the Madhya Pradesh board issued assessment criteria to mark the students. As per criteria, students will be marked based on their past performance in class 10, that is, the marks will be calculated on the basis of the best 5 marks.

Those students who will not be satisfied with their class 12 results will be allowed to appear for the offline exam. The date for the special exam will be announced after the declaration of the Class 12 result.

In 2020, a total of 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations, out of which 68.81 per cent passed. The year, the Madhya Pradesh Board is expected to achieve a higher pass percentage compared to that of last year.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board or English Jagran for the latest updates on MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv