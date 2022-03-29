Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as MPBSE, will likely release the much-awaited board exam results for students of classes 10 and 12 in the third or fourth week of April, according to media reports. Once released, the candidates would be able to check their results at the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

How can the candidates check their MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 at the website of the Madhya Pradesh Board?

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. At the homepage, click on the Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result link

Step 3: The students now would need to enter their roll numbers, date of birth and other details asked on the website

Step 4: Your MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will now appear on your screen. Check and evaluate your results

Step 5: The candidates should take a printout of their MPBSE 10th, 12th results for future reference

About MPBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022:

This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board had conducted the class 10 board exams from February 18 to March 10. Meanwhile, the class 12 board exams were held between February 17 and March 12. This year, around 18 lakh candidates had appeared for Madhya Pradesh Board Exams for classes 10 and 12.

The students, according to the Madhya Pradesh Board, would need to score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject to clear the class 10 and 12 board exams. Theory subjects will have a worth of 80 marks while the remaining 20 marks would be from the practicals, as per the Madhya Pradesh Board.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022 Passing Percentage:

Last year, the class 10 and 12 board exams were cancelled by the board due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment with the board recording a 100 per cent pass percentage.

In 2020, a passing percentage of 68.81 per cent was recorded for class 12 while it was 62.84 per cent for class 10. The passing percentage for classes 12 and 10 in 2019 was 72.37 per cent and 61.32 per cent respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma