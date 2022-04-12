New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the results of MP Board Class 10 and 12 soon. With each day passing, students are getting more and more eager for the Madhya Pradesh Board results. As per the latest reports on the same, the MP Board results of class 10th and 12th board examinations will be released any day between 25 to 30 April.

However, the board has not made any official announcement for the result date. It is also reported that this time the results of both the classes will be declared on the same day. Once released, students waiting for their results can check their scorecard on the official website of MPBSE at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Check, the steps to download MP Board Class 10th and 12th results here:

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Click on the Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result link on the homepage.

Enter the roll numbers, date of birth, and other details asked on the website.

Your MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on your screen. Check and evaluate your results.

The candidates should take a printout of their MPBSE 10th, and 12th results for future use.

The Madhya Pradesh Board conducted the class 10 and 12 board exams from February 18 to March 10 and from February 17 and March 12 respectively this year. The exams for the practical subjects of both classes were conducted from February 18 to March 25, 2022. According to officials, nearly 18 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

Meanwhile, as per the revised marking scheme of Madhya Pradesh Board class 10th and 12th exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. Meanwhile, for the subjects with practical components, the theory component will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

Posted By: Ashita Singh