Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, will announce class 10, 12 board results on Friday (April 29) at 1 pm. The Madhya Pradesh Board on Wednesday night shared an official notice and announced the same. Once released, students can check and download results on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

The MP Board 10th and 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Some private portals will also host the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results. Students can check the process of downloading scorecards of class 10th, 12th board exams below or can click this link to check the results.



Here's how to download MP Board class 10th, 12th Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find a link to Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their roll numbers, date of birth, and other details

Step 4: The MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Note: Students can get their results via SMS, just write MPBSE10/MPBSE12 (Space) Roll/Application no. and send it to 56263 to get the result in SMS format.

MP Board in the official notice mentioned, "The examination results of High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Physical Education Training Patropadhi Main Examination 2022 organized by the Board of Secondary Education will be declared on 29 April 2022 at 1.00 PM.”

Meanwhile, MP Board results for classes 10, and 12 will also be made available on MPBSE mobile app. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board conducted the class 10 board exams from February 18 to March 10. Meanwhile, the class 12 board exams were held between February 17 and March 12. This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for Madhya Pradesh Board Exams for classes 10 and 12.

