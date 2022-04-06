Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the much-awaited board exam results for class 10 and 12 either by the month end or first week of May, said board's controller Balwant Verma. The Madhya Pradesh Board official also clarified that the results will not be declared by April 10 as the "evaluation process will take time to complete".

"The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week," Verma was quoted as saying by Jagran Josh.

The Madhya Pradesh Board had conducted the class 10 and 12 board exams from February 18 to March 10 and from February 17 and March 12 respectively this year. According to officials, nearly 18 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

Once the results are declared by the board, the candidates would be able to check their scorecards at the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh, in its revised marking scheme, has said that 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects while the remaining 20 marks for practicals for class 10 board exams. For class 12 board exams, theory subjects carry 70 marks while 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

Here's how candidates can check their MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 at the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board:

Step 1. At official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board - mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in - click on the Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result link on the homepage

Step 2: Enter your roll numbers, date of birth and other details asked on the website

Step 3: The MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen. The candidates now need to check and evaluate their results

Step 4: The candidates are also requested to save their MPBSE 10th, 12th results and take a printout for future reference

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma