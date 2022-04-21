New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As lakhs of students are waiting for their scorecards, Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board class 10th and 12th Result 2022 is expected to be released soon. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) could release the results any time soon. As per media reports, sources from the Board have said that MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 can be declared by the end of April, as reported by Dainik Jagran. The results for both classes will be released simultaneously.

It must be noted that last year MP Board High School Result was declared on 14th July and Higher Secondary Result was declared on 29th July. Once, the results are declared the students will be able to check their scores on the official website of MPBSE. There are other websites also from where the scorecards can be accessed. Students will require their roll number and date of birth to check their result. Hence, they are advised to keep them handy to avoid the last-minute hassle. The rolll number would be avaible on the admit cards of candidates.

Here's all you need to know about MP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2022:

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 DATE:

As per media reports, MPBSE can release the Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 by the end of April, as reported by Dainik Jagran. However, the board has not given any official confirmation on this as of now.

Alternative websites to check MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

How to check MP Board class 10th, 12th Results, 2022: Step-by-step guide

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the Class 10/12 Boar Exam Result link on the homepage

Step 3- Enter the roll numbers, date of birth, and other details asked on the website.

Step 4- Your MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will now appear on your screen. Check and evaluate your results.

Step 5- The candidates should take a printout of their MPBSE 10th, and 12th results for future use.

How to check MP Board 10th 12th result 2022 via SMS?

Write MPBSE10/MPBSE12 (Space) Roll/Application no. and send it to 56263 to get the result in SMS format.

