New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: More than one lakh posts are lying vacant in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the BSF and the CRPF, the government has informed the Rajya Sabha. In a written reply to the Upper House, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said these vacancies have occurred mostly due to retirement, resignation and deaths and the majority of vacancies are for the post of constable.

Notably, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles and the elite National Security Guard (NSG) together constitute the CAPF. The term ‘CAPF,’ however, is generally used for the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB only.

The Border Security Force has the highest number of vacancies (28,926), followed by the the Central Reserve Police Force which has 26,506 vacancies.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), meanwhile, has 23,906 vacancies, the minister said in his reply.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have 18,643 and 5,784 vacancies respectively, Rai further informed.

The Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in India, has 7,328 vacancies. It is controlled by both the home and defence ministries.

The minister said the government has taken expeditious steps to fill up the vacancies in CAPFs, which is an ongoing continuous process. The minister further said that there exits a well-established procedure to fill up these vacancies like direct recruitment, promotion and by deputation, as per the extant provisions of Recruitment Rules.

At present, the process of recruitment for 60,210 posts of constables, 2,534 posts of sub-inspectors through the Staff Selection Commission and 330 posts of assistant commandants through the Union Public Service Commission is underway, he said

