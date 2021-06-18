Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2021: The results will be declared around 12 pm on the official website of the Mizoram board. scroll down to know how to download a scorecard

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is all set to announce the HSSLC Result 2021 or Class 12 Result 2021 today, June 18. The results will be declared around 12 pm at the official website of the Mizoram board--mbse.edu.in. Keeping in mind the present situation, the board will not release the merit list. Even schools have been strictly advised against displaying the result on the notice board.

The MBSE class 12 exams were held in April under the strictly COVID-19 protocols. According to the board controller, Lalrinmawia Ralte, this year, a total of 11, 849 students appeared for the exams.

How to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2021?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Mizoram board--mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on HSSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: HSSLC result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

How to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 via SMS?

Those students who will not be able to log on to the website can get their results by following the below steps:

Step 1: Type MBSE12<Roll Number>

Step 2: Send it to 5676750

Step 3: The result will be received via SMS.

On June 3, 2021, the Mizoram board announced the class 10 results, wherein the pass percentage went up to 82.43. It is the highest percentage since the state board started conducting class 10 exams, that is, since 1978.

MBSE class 12 students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the board or English Jagran for the latest updates on the MBSE Class 12 Results 2021.

Meanwhile, Central boards, that is, CBSE and CISCE, have also released the evaluation scheme to mark the class 12 students. The CBSE is going to follow the 30:30:40 formula, while CISCE ISC students will be marked based on their past six-year performance.

