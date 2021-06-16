Mizoram Board Class 12 Result 2021: The results will be released on the official website of the Mizoram board--mbse.edu.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) a few weeks ago declared class 10 results 2021. Now, Mizoram Board is all set to announce MBSE Class 12 Result 2021 this week. As per the official notice issued by the state board on Wednesday, class 12 results will be declared on June 18, Friday at noon. The results will be released on the official website of the Mizoram board--mbse.edu.in.

How to check MBSE Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram board--mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on Results 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other required details

Step 4: MBSE class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

How to check MBSE Class 12 Result 2021 via SMS?

Those students who will not be able to log on to the website can get their results by following the below steps:

Step 1: Type MBSE12<Roll Number>

Step 2: Send it to 5676750

Step 3: The result will be received via SMS.

MBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Passing Criteria

To pass the class 12 board exam, students are required to obtain at least a total of 33 per cent of the aggregate marks, that is, 33 marks in theory and practical exams each. If a student failed in two subjects then, he/she is eligible for a supplementary exam. However, if a student gets failed in more than two subjects then, he/she needs to repeat the class.

The Mizoram board class 12 exams were held in April under the strictly COVID-19 protocols. According to Lalrinmawia Ralte, the board controller of the examination, a total of 11, 849 students appeared for the exams. Last year the pass percentage was 78.52.

Meanwhile, on June 3, the Mizoram board declared class 10 results. The pass percentage was 82.43, the highest since the Class 10 exams were held by the board in 1978.

MBSE class 12 students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the board or English Jagran for the latest updates on the MBSE Class 12 Results 2021.

