MHT FYJC CET 2021: The question paper will be based on the class 10 syllabus of the state board. Scroll down to know more about the FYJC question paper.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education (MSBSHSE) has released Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 application forms for the first year of junior college or Class 11 admission. The student can visit the official website--cet.mh and ssc.ac.in, to fill the application form. The last date to register for MHT FYJC CET 2021 is July 26, 2021.

How to apply for MHT FYJC CET 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website--cet.mh

Step 2: Click on FYJC CET 2021 application form

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as name, email id, mobile number, etc.

Step 4: Log in with the credential received on your mobile number or email id

Step 5: Fill in the form and upload the required documents, such as passport size photo, signature, etc.

Step 6: Pay the application fee of Rs 178 (Maharashtra board students are exempted) and click on Submit

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference

MHT FYJC CET 2021: Exam Date

A few days ago, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the FYJC CET date on her official Twitter handle, that is, the common entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 21, 2021. This decision was taken to ensure fair play of students across all boards.

MHT FYJC CET 2021: Exam Pattern

Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 question paper will be based on the class 10 syllabus of the state board. It will be of 100 marks MCQ format question paper which is divided into 25 marks each into four subjects-- English, Science, Maths and Social Science.

Please Note: Questions won't be asked from topics that were omitted from the curriculum in 2020-21.

Last week on July 16, Maharashtra Board announced the Class 10 results 2021. Out of the total 15,75,806 students, 15,74,994 passed the exam. The passing percentage for the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 stood at 99.95 per cent.

