MHT CET Results 2022: Scorecards For PCB, PCM Groups To Be Released On September 15; Here's How To Check

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to release the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) results of groups of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 tomorrow (September 15). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close tab on the official website. Once the education body releases the results, students can check and download them from the official webpage of the education body -- cetcell.mahacet.org

The education body conducted the exam for the PCM group from August 5 to August 11, whereas the PCB group's MHT CET 2022 was held from August 12 to August 20, 2022. Meanwhile, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra declared the MAH LLB 3Y-CET score card on September 12.

As per the given schedule by the education body, the results for both PCM and PCB groups will be released on September 15 at 5 PM. If you also appeared for the exam, then here's how you can check your results, by following these simple steps.

MAH CET PCM and PCB result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'MAH CET PCM and PCB Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their keys in their login details

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and keep a hard copy of the result for future use.

MAH CET result: List of websites to check

cetcell.mahacet.org

mahacet.org

MAH CET PCM and PCB result: Details on the scorecard

Name of the candidate

Marks obtained

All India rank

Category rank

Roll number

Application number

Category of the candidate

Further, candidates should note once the education body releases the results, the MHT CET Counseling for admissions would be conducted over several rounds. Through these rounds, the number of vacant seats will be filled. Once the results will be released, the education body will activate the results link. Further, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.