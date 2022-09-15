MHT CET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Download

THE MAHARASHTRA Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 result will be declared today, September 15, 2022, at 5 PM by the State Common Entrance Test cell. Once released, the candidates can visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org, and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, in order to check their scorecards.

It must be noted that the results will be released for both the PCM and PCB groups.

Candidates who want to check and download their results can refer to these steps:

MHT CET RESULT 2022: HOW TO DOWNLOAD?

Step 1: The first thing candidates need to do is visit the official website-- mahacet.org.

Step 2: You then need to tap on the link that reads, ‘MHT CET 2022 result’.

Step 3: You then need to enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The MHT CET result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Notably, the MHT CET 2022 answer key was also released by the education body on September 1, 2022. Following that the candidates were allowed to raise objections in case they had any from September 2, 2022. The deadline to submit the answer key was September 4 till 5 PM. The final answer key and results will be made based on the objections raised against the preliminary answer key.

MHT CET is a state-level exam conducted for students who want to take admission to engineering, pharmacy, and several other courses. The MHT CET 2022 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) group exam took place starting from August 5 to August 11, and the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group examination was conducted between August 12 to August 20, 2022.

Students are informed that the actual time for the declaration of the result has not been announced by the official website and the candidates are advised to keep checking the same in order to get all the latest updates regarding the results.

A total of 4, 14, 968 candidates appeared for the MHT CET 2022 exams. Re-exam was also held for a few students who had faced some technical glitch on August 29, 2022.