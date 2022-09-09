MHT CET Result 2022: Scorecards Likely To Be Declared By September 15; Check Details Here

An official notice has been released by The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell stating that the education board is expected to release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 result by September 15. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download the score cards from the official website -- mahacet.org

Students should note that in order to download the results, students would need their credentials. As per the official notice, students can also expect MHT CET final answer key which will help them to calculate the scorecards. Further, the state CET cell has published objection statistics on the MHT CET answer keys for students. Students should note that the answer key is not the final result. Through the answer key, students will be able to calculate their results.

A total of 500 objections were received, with 173 having distinctive objection IDs.

Meanwhile, if you also appeared in the exam and want to download your mark sheet (once released), then here's how you can download it by following these steps.

MHT CET Result 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'MHT CET Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked

Step 4: Once submitted, the MHT CET Result 2022 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

The education body conducted the MHT CET 2022 examination in 25 sessions. The exam consisted of a total of 400 questions from subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more details.